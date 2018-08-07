Five held for torturing and taking selfie with king cobra

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Five persons were arrested for torturing a king cobra and taking a selfie with it near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district.

The incident happened on August 4, when the youths, under influence of liquor, caught the cobra perched on a tree and put it on their shoulder and took selfie and posted in facebook, police said.

They also took selfies in different postures after torturing the reptile for long, police said.

Based on complaints from environmental activists and public, Forest officials swung into action and managed to nab the youths – Manikandan, Ramanujam, Dinesh Kumar, Vignesh and Yugeswaran – from Cherampadi area on Tuesday and handed them over to police.

Search is on for another person, they said.