Five persons arrested for alleged plot to eliminate leaders of HIndu outfits

Coimbatore : Five persons were arrested today on charge of plotting to eliminate Hindu outfits leaders in the city.

On a tip off, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Of the city police have detained five persons from Chennai while alighting a train at the city railway station yesterday.

According to police, Intelligence Bureau has given a tip off that four persons were travelling in Dhanbad-Alleppey train, with clear identification, based on which sleuths of SIU waited and kept strict vigil at North Coimbatore railway station, even as some police personnel followed them in the train.

As soon they alighted from the train, all the four were whisked away, along with a person, who had come to receive them and taken to a police station for interrogation, they said.

They were identified as Jaffer Sadiq Ali of Vyasarpadi, Ismail of Dindivanam Shamsuddin of Palavaram, Salavuddin of Chennai and Ashik of Coimbatore.

Stating that all the four had come to attend a marriage of a convict in the 1998 serial bomb blasts, police said that interrogation revealed that they had conspired to eliminate Arjun sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani.

All the five were booked under Unlawful Prevention Act and Conspiracy and produced before a court today and lodged in the Central jail here.

Tight Security has been provided for the targeted leaders.