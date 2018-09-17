  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1161, Monday

Five plotters back to judicial custody

Covai Post Network

September 17, 2018

Coimbatore : After four days police custody, five persons,allegedly plotted to finish off some Hindu outfit leaders, were today sent back to judicial custody and lodged in the Central jail here.

The accused were produced before 1st Additional Sessions Judge Gunasekharan (In-charge Principal District sessions Court), who sent them back to judicial custody, which was extended till tomorrow.

Police had arrested R. Ashik, S Ismail, S. Salavudheen, S.Shamsudheen and Ali on September two from the city railway station, following tip off from IB that the IS-inspired gang have plotted to kill some Hindu outfit leaders, including Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Anbu Mari of Shakthi Sena.

All the five were booked under UAPA (unlawful Activities Prevention Act)

As part of investigation, police are likely to take two more accused, arrested in this connection, to its custody for questioning, police sources said.

