Flipkart Strengthens Platform Inclusivity, Expanding Access to E-Commerce and Enabling Seller Growth Across India

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, continues to foster a growth-led platform for sellers and customers alike. From simplified onboarding support, enhanced product discovery, and simplified pricing processes, these initiatives are designed to make online business more accessible, transparent, and rewarding, especially for first-time sellers. The New Seller Success Program provides simplified tools to ensure early seller success, reinforcing Flipkart’s vision to expand access to e-commerce and enable more equitable growth for sellers across India. With new seller success growing year after year, it reflects the effectiveness of these efforts for businesses and customers across India. Since January 2025, Flipkart has been providing complimentary onboarding support to first-time sellers, guiding them through the platform’s ecosystem during their first 60 days. Designed for first-time entrepreneurs, this program simplifies onboarding – from listing and cataloging to order fulfillment. The program has led to a 2.3X increase in the number of new sellers achieving business success within the first 60 days of onboarding on Flipkart. These changes are building early momentum for sellers across India, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. To enable sellers to scale their business sustainably, Flipkart has further improved Selection Discovery for new and trending products. Thousands of sellers have recorded over 2X business growth over last year, driven by a suite of initiatives. Additionally, Flipkart’s optimization efforts for sellers simplify pricing processes, offer consistency, and reduce operational complexity, offering sellers a more balanced and transparent view of their business landscape. These changes have reduced their cost of doing business and enabled sellers to scale profitably. The focus on transparency and simplicity empowers entrepreneurs to prioritize quality and customer experience, fostering deeper engagement and long-term, sustainable growth.

Flipkart Marketplace Senior Director Kapil Thirani said, “At Flipkart, we are committed to building a marketplace where every seller, regardless of scale or experience, can grow with confidence. By enhancing transparency and simplifying the selling experience, we’re creating an environment where entrepreneurship can thrive across the country. As digital commerce deepens its reach into Tier 2 and 3 cities, our focus remains on enabling sustainable, faster growth for millions of businesses.”