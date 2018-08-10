10 Aug 2018, Edition - 1123, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
- Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
- SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
- Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
- ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
- Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
- Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Flood alert along Cauvery bank in Salem
Covai Post Network
August 10, 2018
Coimbatore: With increased discharge of water from two dams in Karnataka, Salem District Collector Rohini today issued a flood alert along the banks of the Cauvery.
In a statement, Rohini asked the people, particularly in low-lying areas to remain alert, even as all preventive and security measures had been taken.
As 80,000 cusecs of water from Kabini dam and 63,000 cusecs from K R Sagar
has been released, there was likelihood of a flood-like situation, official sources said.