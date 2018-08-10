Flood alert along Cauvery bank in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: With increased discharge of water from two dams in Karnataka, Salem District Collector Rohini today issued a flood alert along the banks of the Cauvery.

In a statement, Rohini asked the people, particularly in low-lying areas to remain alert, even as all preventive and security measures had been taken.

As 80,000 cusecs of water from Kabini dam and 63,000 cusecs from K R Sagar

has been released, there was likelihood of a flood-like situation, official sources said.