Flood alert on Geddai dam banks, Ooty; four escape unhurt in revetment collapse

Ooty : The Nilgiris District collector Innocent Divya Tuesday advised the people residing in low lying areas and banks of Geddai dam to move to safer places, as surplus water from dam is being released.

The dam is brimming to full, following incessant rains for the last few days and also heavy rains on Monday. Considering the safety of the dam, 30 cusecs of water is being released from Tuesday morning, she said in a release here.

As a result, there is the possibility of water entering low lying areas like Mulli, Pilloor and people are advised to move to safer places, she said.

Meanwhile, four members of family had miraculous escape, when a revetment fell on their house near Wellington, some 13 Kms from here.

The members were sleeping, when the revetment fell on the house, around 3 AM Tuesday, damaging one side. However, they escaped unhurt in the incident.

A car and two two-wheelers parked out side the house was totally damaged, police said.