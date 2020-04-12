Four Covid19 positive patients from R S Puram shifted to private hospital        

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four persons, staying in an apartment in R S Puram in the city have been shifted to a private hospital in the city, with ‘serious’ symptoms of Covid-19 in the early hours of Sunday.

According to health department sources, two of them had a travel history from Delhi to the city on March 24 by flight, in which some Covid-19 positive patients, participated in Nizamuddin Markaz, had also travelled.

It also reported that nearly 30 persons had visited the particular apartment to attend the funeral of a person, who had expired four days ago.

Health department officials are tracking the movement of these persons in this busy commercial area, despite lock down, they said adding two roads in and around were cordoned off.