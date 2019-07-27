Free cataract surgery for 100 people at hospital opening

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The inauguration of an eye care hospital on Saturday here witnessed free eye check-up for small farmers, power loom workers, differently abled and senior citizens and free surgeries were conducted.

Free cataract surgeries were performed for 100 people and free eye testing was carried out for 500 people. at the inaugural of IV Caare Hospital at Singanallur in the heart of the city.

Besides this, free consultations were also offered to those who attended the function, with 10 to 40 per cent discount on purchase of spectacles till August 3.

To provide immediate treatment for vision impairment, cataract, diabetic retinopathy and tension in eyes, modern and sophisticated medical and surgical equipment had been installed, Dr Baskar Raja and Sridevi, who runs the hospital said.

The hospital planned to launch a charitable trust in the name of Annai Illam, Baskar Raja said.