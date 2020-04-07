Free food in Amma Canteens in Coimbatore, AIADMK to foot the bill

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Free food will be provided in all 15 Amma Unavagam (canteens under food subsidiasation programme of Tamil Nadu government) in the city, Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said on Tuesday.

Over 20,000 persons are taking food in these canteens, which cater three times a day and the entire expenses for the free food will be borne by AIADMK, Velumani said.

The administration has identified nearly 19,000 migrant workers in the city and nearly 18,000 were being provided with food by the administration, he said.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the measures taken by the various departments to combat the spread of Coronavirus, Velumani

said that 2,225 beds are ready in various government hospitals, including ESI and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Upgraded Primary Health Centres in the district to treat the coronavirus patients.

Even special wards are created to treat such patients in leading private hospitals in the city, he said.

Stating that 500 doctors, 400 nurses and 150 sanitation workers are doing duty in ESI and Government hospitals for 24 x7 in three shifts,

Velumani said that nearly 385 ventilators are kept ready for emergency.

With regard to the Covid patients, the minister said that a total of 300 were tested for the disease, in which 234 tested negative. Of

the 64 positive cases, five, including a 10,month old boy, were discharged.

Similarly, 2,248 of the 4,580 persons, who had travel history, are under home quarantines in various parts of the district, he said.

The district collector, K Rajamani, West Zone IG, K Periayiah, City Police commissioner, Sumit Saran and Corporation Commissioner Sravankumar Jathavat were among those present during the review.