Free Medical Camp for Migrant Employees

Coimbatore: In observance of World Health Day, SUEZ India Coimbatore in collaboration with Native Medicare Charitable Trust (NMCT), Vasan Eye Care, and the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, organized a free health camp for migrant workers at its New MSR Store, Ramakrishnapuram, Coimbatore.

Over 100 migrant employees across the locality benefited from comprehensive general health check-ups, eye screenings, free blood tests, and STI testing, alongside AIDS awareness sessions and free medicine distribution. Suez India’s effort aligns with the WHO’s World Health Day 2025 theme, “Health for All: Bridging the Gap.”

The initiative focused on delivering accessible healthcare services to migrant laborers who often lack access to regular medical care. due to various reasons. The health camp offered general health check-ups, eye examinations, and free blood testing, including SIT (Sexually Transmitted Infections) screening. In addition, free medicines were provided to all participants following their health assessments.

In addition, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society offered valuable information about HIV prevention, safe practices, and support services available to those in need.

This initiative aligns with the theme of World Health Day by promoting universal health It also reflects Suez India’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee welfare, especially for those in vulnerable working conditions.

The event received positive responses from participants and partner organizations, reinforcing the impact of collaborative efforts in creating a healthier, more informed society.