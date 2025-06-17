Fresher’s Day for Aeronautical Students – B.Sc. and BBA

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, June 16, 2025 – The Fresher’s Day for B.Sc. (Aeronautical Science) BBA (Airline and Airport Management) and B. Des. (Interior Design) was held on 16 Jun 2025 at Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences, Kuniamuthur, Coimbatore.

Mrs. G. Vijayalakshmi, Station Manager (Retired), Air India, Coimbatore International Airport Ltd, was the Chief Guest. Adv. Dr. P. Krishnadas, Honorary Trade Commissioner of Mauritius-India, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Nehru Group of Institutions presided over the function. Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions offered the felicitation. Prof. Dr. H. N. Nagaraja, Executive Director (Academics and Administration) delivered a special address. Dr. P. R. Balaji, Dean and Director welcomed the gathering.

Professor R. Singaravadivelu, HoD – B.Sc. & BBA department offered the vote of thanks.

A large number of students and their parents took part in the function, The Chief guest congratulated students for selecting the course related to aviation. She explained about the expansion of Aviation industry in the recent past which generated large job opportunities for the young graduates in India. Further, she motivated the students and encouraged them to focus on their studies.