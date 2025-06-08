G SQUARE GROUP ANNOUNCES MEGA TOWNSHIP PROJECT IN COIMBATORE

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: G Square Group, a leading South Indian real estate developer, announces G Square Seven Hills, an expansive township project that combines plots and mixed-use development. The acquisition of the 714- acre project from Rakindo for ₹707 crore, marked the latest in a series of major investments transforming Coimbatore into a premier real estate destination.This comes after other recent investments in the region, such as Astrea Real Estate Developers’ (a Phoenix Mills subsidiary) purchase of 9.03 acres for retail development, L&T’s commitment for a world-class IT park and Capgemini’s investment creating over 1,500 jobs at Elcot SEZ.

The Kovai Hills project, now rebranded as G Square Seven Hills, spans 714 acres with Phase 1 covering 406 acres and featuring 3,127 DTCP and RERA-approved premium plots. The remaining 308 acres are designated for joint ventures with signature villa and apartment developers, built-to-suit IT infrastructure projects, including commercial leasing and business parks, malls and multiplexes.Strategically positioned along the Western Ghats adjacent to the Palakkad Gap in Kovaipudhur

Speaking on the announcement, G Square Group Founder and Managing Director Bala Ramajeyam said, “We are pleased to announce our mega Seven Hills project in Coimbatore. It demonstrates our commitment to unlocking growth and development in a city with immense potential and strong demand for plots. As an expanding player in real estate, our goal is to offer premium, ready-to-build plots in key locations. Coimbatore’s rapid growth and investor confidence make it the perfect market for our business plans. We are committed to expanding in a strategic manner and look forward to the next phase of growth of this project. G Square is also open to larger JV partners to participate in developing commercial and residential developments within this 714-acre township.”

Coimbatore’s rapid emergence as one of India’s top 10 cities for real estate growth and liveability is being driven by the steady development of IT parks across the city. The project is also strategically located along key infrastructural points such as the Bangalore-Kochi industrial corridor. The city’s expanding infrastructure including international airport upgrades, the Western Ring Road project, and enhanced multi-modal connectivity through road, rail, and air further strengthens its appeal for forward-thinking real estate investments.

This project is set to enable G Square to consolidate its position as an expanding player in the plotted development space and identify newer avenues for business growth.