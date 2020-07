Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A gang of seven persons with lethal weapons are reportedly on the prowl around midnight in Irugur. This has sent shock waves among the residents in the area.

The video footage of the men, only in trousers, moving in Deepam Nagar in Singanallur limits, has gone viral in the social media, either to target houses or commercial establishments.

Police who have started investigating are in the process of identifying them through the footage.