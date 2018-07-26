  • Download mobile app

26 Jul 2018

Coimbatore

Gangsters held

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2018

COIMBATORE: Three persons, reportedly part of a gang that escaped with an accused after attacking a police van a couple of days ago on the city outskirts, have been detained by the rural police.

In a midnight drama in filmy style, one Maharajan, who was being taken by police personnel to Palluruthi in Kerala in connection with a financial dispute was abducted by a gang in a few two-wheelers near Kaniyur toll gate on the intervening night of July 21 and 22.

A case was lodged in Karumathampatti police station.

Investigation led to three persons, who were moving suspiciously around Karumathampatti and preliminary inquiry revealed that the three, hailing from Tuticorin, were assigned by the relatives of Maharajan to assist in rescuing the accused, police said.

Police are on the lookout for other gang members and also Maharajan.

