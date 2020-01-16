German, Brazil students recite Thirukkural verses at Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 16 : Three boys from Germany and Brazil Thursday received wide appreciation for reciting the verses from Thirukkural at a function organised here.

The function was organised as part of Thiruvalluval Day jointly by People’s Service Centre of BJP and Rotary Club of Coimbatore West with a theme of “Save Thirukkural” .

Julien, Klass and Boutichan hailing from Germany recited a few couplets which received wide appreciation from the audience and the members of Rotary Club and BJP General Secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan, the chief guest.

All the participants were given a ‘saving box’ as gifts.