Get Behind the Wheel: Toyota’s Hyryder Awareness Drive Hits Coimbatore

COIMBATORE -Toyota organized an awareness session and drive for the customers of the Hyryder model. It was organized at the Annamalaiyas Toyota dealership in Coimbatore. The product details and intricacies of the car were explained, and the interested ones were taken for a drive to get a feel of it.

Product Highlights

Available in two powertrains- Neo Drive and Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric powertrain the Urban Cruiser Hyryder delivers exemplary performance and best in class fuel efficiency,The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also boasts of other best in segment features including an All-wheel Drive powertrain, Panoramic Sunroof, 17” Alloys, Wireless Charger, Heads Up Display (HUD), 360-Degree Camera and Connected car features.

Offered in 7 exciting Monotone & 4 Dual tone exterior colours: Monotone colours are Cave Black, Sportin Red, Speedy Blue, Enticing Silver, Cafe White, Gaming Grey, and Midnight Black. Dual tone colour option (with Black roof) is available with Cafe White, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver and Speedy blue

Key features of The Urban Cruiser Hyryder

A sense of Prestige

Exterior design is inspired by Toyota Global SUV lineage, with bold and sophisticated styling

Advanced convenience features:

Loaded with Panoramic sunroof, Head-up Display (HUD) & a 360-degree Camera for an awesome driving experience

New Smart playcast 9” inch Touchscreen audio system with wireless Apple carplay & Android auto.Wireless charger & iConnect can be next line.

Upgraded Safety features:

6 airbags,Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake force Distribution

TPMS, Cruise Control, Front Seat PT/FL, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Advanced Body Structure, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent, Rear 3-point Seatbelt and All Wheel Disc Brake

Toyota i-Connect- Intelligent way to stay connected

Loaded with Toyota i-Connect’s 55+ features Smartwatch connectivity and advanced voice control

Equipped with Remote Vehicle Ignition Start/Stop, Remote AC Control, Find My Car, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Remote Mobilizer and Vehicle Health

Performance features

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is equipped with:

A Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric grade that comes with 1.5-litre Engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System) & e-drive transmission, delivering combined power output is 85Kw With this dual power source, Urban Cruiser Hyryder delivers “best in class” fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl Neo Drive grade comes with a 1.5-litre K-series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology, delivering an output of 75kW & torque of 135Nm Neo Drive grades which are equipped with a ‘First in Segment’ All Wheel Drive (AWD), will also have an option of 5 Speed Manual Transmission & 6 Speed Automatic Transmission to choose from

Technologically Loaded

Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Technology Highlights: As a powerful and eco-advanced technology, it offers a silent and smooth drive with instant power which has numerous advantages, as listed below:

Ability to run on EV mode, Delivers a very high fuel efficiency, Emission levels that are well below the specified limit,Advantage of no external charging required,Responsive power & a quieter yet sustainable drive.