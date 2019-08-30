Gifting app launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An app for people to send real life treats/gifts to their friends, family and colleagues, was launched in the city Friday, claimed to be a first of its kind in the country.

The idea for coming out with Hugz app was born while working at Hubfly and there were instances when employees had to go the extra mile like taking US customer calls late in the night or working the weekend to complete a tight deadline, co-founder Suprej Venkat said.

“In instances like that, we wanted to say thank you with a treat, but there was no option other than giving them cash or gift vouchers which we felt was not as personal as gifting an ice cream for example,” Suprej said in a statement.

“Through Hugz, we can now gift a treat of couple of ice creams to our employees to show that we appreciate the small things that they do and they can redeem the ice cream at any participating outlet of their choice,” he said.

“That’s why we think of Hugz as a kindness app. An app through which people can show kindness by saying thank you, sorry or I miss you. Along with the message they can attach a treat. As a company we want Hugz to be kind as well so we have chosen to donate 1 per cent of our revenue to ‘Make my wish’ for critically ill children,” Suprej added.

It has signed up with PVR Cinemas and is in talks with a number of national chains like Cafe Coffee Day, McDonalds, KFC and Pizza Hut.