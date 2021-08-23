  • Download mobile app
23 Aug 2021
Girl students get free digital tablets

Covai Post Network

August 23, 2021

Under the aegis of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA),Coimbatore and Kongu Region Sub-Chapter,a program was organized
at Coimbatore on Sunday to extend a helping hand to deserving girls students.

As many as 20 digital tablets were distributed to 10th and 12th standard students hailing from the economically backward sections of the society,who did not possess electronic devices to attend online classes. They were students of the N.G.Ramasamy Memorial Higher Secondary School,Uppilipalayam.The initiative was part of a national program of the IRIA to mark ‘Raksha’,a welfare activity to help ‘the girl child’.

Dr. J. S. Bhuvaneswaran, Director, PSG Super Specialty Hospital, Coimbatore participated as the Chief Guest.

Dr. A. Anbarasu, Senior Radiologist of the city & State President of TNP & Y- IRIA was the Guest of Honour.

Among those present were Dr.B. Devanand, President Dr .N. Senthilkumar, Secratary and Dr.C. Subashree. Treasurer & Coordinator of RAKSHA Coimbatore – Kongu Region Subchapter.

Mr. Sadhasivan, Head Master of TNGR Memorial higher secondary school spoke.

