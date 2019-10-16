Girls should be Financially Independent : Wickremesinghe at Ooty

D.Radhakrishnan

The importance of financial independence for girls, was underscored by Maithree Wickremesinghe,Founding Director,Centre for Gender Studies,University of Kelaniya,Sri Lanka and wife of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.She was participating as the Chief Guest in the two day 43rd Founder’s Day celebrations of the Good Shepherd International School which concluded at M.Palada near here on Wednesday.

Exhorting girls to go for jobs after their graduation,she said that it will provide them with the necessary strength to meet challenges.Stating that students should be focussed, she said that they should analyse various aspects like the good,bad and ugly sides of themselves.They should build self confidence and be prepared to take up various activities.Mrs.Wikremesinghe added that they should go about their respective occupations with passion.Striking a personal note, she recalled that though her husband and his party were in the political wilderness for long,he never lost faith.He was unfazed with the criticism mounted by his opponents and the social media.He inspired other politicians.Pointing out that his was a story of courage and self motivation, she said that people should be prepared for failure. Success should be defined by the individual concerned and not by others.Value added education without compromising on tradition will help deal with differences arising from caste,creed etc.

Earlier she distributed prizes to students who had excelled in various competitions.

Among those present were Dr.P.C.Thomas and Elsamma Thomas,founders of the Good Shepherd International School.