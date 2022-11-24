Give your home a quick, festive makeover this Pongal Saint-Gobain Gyproc india offers the appropriate advice

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As we move into 2023, the countdown to Pongal is in full swing. People take this opportunity to socialise, spread happiness, and celebrate the festival with their loved ones. However, all the festivities would be incomplete without a decked-up home that exudes the joy and happinessof the new season. Pongal is a celebration of the auspicious “Thai” month and during the festival, people reject old belongings and welcome new commodities and objects. People have a different ecstatic for Pongal, which is why they desire to give their homes a new look by decorating it differently. Thus, it is the perfect occasion to revamp your home and welcome the auspicious festival with a fresh start. However, usually people think that home renovation projects are time-consumingand inconvenient. But with right planning and creative interior design ideas, homes can be transformed completely in a short period of time, beyond just painting your walls, with quick and aesthetically pleasing installation that can brightenyourspaceand give it a touch of luxurious interior.

Below are some of the home renovation tips that are budget friendly & easy to execute

There is a designer ceiling for you, no matter your preference. The biggest feature of a designer ceiling is how simple it is to install and how quickly it can be done. As a result, installing a designer ceiling can be completed in the same amount of time—and in some cases, even quicker—than having your house painted.

Furthermore, designer ceilings come with possibilities for providing built-in lights that brighten your room beautifully while avoiding harsh glare. However, in a world filled with choices, how to find the best partner for your renovation project? Saint-Gobain Gyproc, a world leader in habitat and construction market solves your problem by offering the most sophisticated ceiling designs available today. The company has developed whole ceiling design catalogues to suit your mood, budget, and deadlines, giving your ceiling a new appearance in just 7 days.

Investing in a designer false ceiling will undoubtedly save you time, produce results that last, and get you a ton of compliments.Designer false ceiling prices are determined by not just one, but four factors: design choices, installation costs, transportation costs, and labour costs. After doing the math, you may estimate that the price per square foot will be between Rs 90 and Rs 110 approximately. Of course, the interior designer or contractor you choose to work with will also have an impact. Gyproc also offers the appropriate advice for picking the best design for your space.

If you are looking to remodel your home or partition your home to create space for an additional bedroom/study area/Puja area, dry wall partition is the smart choice. With the help of its centralised design team, Gyproc India has solid technical capabilities that can support you with drywall solutions that are both cost-effective and durable for your home renovation needs. Over the years, cement and brick walls have started to lose their charm, as they struggle with water damage, cracks, and flaking, which quickly gives them a very unpleasant appearance. These walls require a great deal of effort and money to maintain and repair. The solution to avoid these brick and block walls altogether is gypsum drywalls. These walls are eco-friendly and offer a quick, simple, mess-freeand long-lasting solution to all wall-related issues, like mold and termite, that homeowners may face. Compared to traditional methods like brick, drywall takes less time, is simpler to install, and requires less labour.One of the most popular wall technologies used in contemporary homes is dry wall partition because of benefits like excellent sound insulation and superior fire-resistant properties.

In a room, the floor receives the most visual focus but if you’re like most people, you probably don’t give them the deserved attention. You are aware of their necessity, but you don’t give much thought to how much they enhance the aesthetic appeal of your house. Therefore, if you’re considering remodelling, don’t forget to take your flooring into account. One excellent way to revamp the floor without enduring a heavy modification is by adding a carpet/rug – this gives you a cosy and comfortable look for your space in no time.Adding to the above, there are other smaller ways to spruce your home like adding floor lamps, indoor plants, update frames and wall hangings, etc

With an influx of guests your home is one of the main attractions during the festive season and there is no doubt that you want it to look its best whether you are organising a Pongal get-together with family and friends or preparing for the coming wedding season. While people usually paint their homes in different colours to give their house a spark, it’s about time to opt for the alternative, and creative options like the ones mentioned above. By adopting these tips,you can renovate your home with a festive theme that makes you embody the spirit of the festival within your space, without having to put it through extensive renovations that keep you away from your space for inconvenient lengths of time, all at budget friendly rates.