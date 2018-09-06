  • Download mobile app

06 Sep 2018, Edition - 1150, Thursday

Coimbatore

Government bus driver attempts self immolation

Covai Post Network

September 6, 2018

Coimbatore : A driver with Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) today created a flutter, when he attempted to commit suicide by self immolation in front of divisional office here, seeking to send him back to his original depot Valparai.

Velmurugan, who is working in Valparai depot, some 90 KMs from here was transferred to Mettupalayam, reportedly for taking part in a two day strike by the bus employees a month ago.

He reached the office in the noon and suddenly doused himself with a can of petrol over his body. However, a few workers and police overpowered, before he could light a match stick.

Velmurugan later told reporters that despite pleas made to Managing Director of the Corporation and the District Collector, no no action to revoke his transfer.

Since all his family and belongings are in Valparai and there is no point In living without them he has decided to end his life, Velmurugan, a member of LPF, trade union wing of DMK, said.

