20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday

Coimbatore

Govt doctors stage dharna in Coimbatore for pay parity with Central staff

Covai Post Network

August 20, 2018

Coimbatore : About 300 doctors in the Government Hospital here today staged a dharna in front of the office of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean, seeking pay and promotions on par with their Central
Government counterparts.

During their 45-minute dharna, tldoctors, under the banner of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, said that compared to their promotions in the eight, 15, 17 and 20 years of service, pay grade and promotions were given at four, nine and 20 years to Central Government doctors.

Besides, the protest was also against the delay of seven years in getting pay-4 band salary and benefits, when those in Central services got it after 13 years with a salary of Rs 1.23 lakh and super grade pay of Rs 1.44 lakh after 20 years.

On the future course of action, they said they would take out a march to the District Collectorate on August 24.

