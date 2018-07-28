28 Jul 2018, Edition - 1110, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- 8 arrested in Varanasi flyover collapse
- Kerala Hydroelectric Scandal Case: CBI wants Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to be probed for graft, appeals in the SC
- Terrorists abduct a cop from Tral, J&K
- DMK chief M Karunanidhi, 94, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after his blood pressure dropped
- More Terrorists abducted another policeman from Tral in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning
Govt ready to provide medical aid to DMK chief: CM
July 28, 2018
Salem : Tamil Nadu Government is ready to provide all possible medical assistance to ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister K Palanisamy said today.
“Karunanidhi is recovering at the Cauvery Hospital (in Chennai), where appropriate treatment is being provided to him,” Palanisamy told reporters here.
The Government was ready to provide all possible medical assistance to DMK chief who was five-time Chief Minister and presently a member of State Assembly, he said.