Govt ready to provide medical aid to DMK chief: CM

Salem : Tamil Nadu Government is ready to provide all possible medical assistance to ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister K Palanisamy said today.

“Karunanidhi is recovering at the Cauvery Hospital (in Chennai), where appropriate treatment is being provided to him,” Palanisamy told reporters here.

The Government was ready to provide all possible medical assistance to DMK chief who was five-time Chief Minister and presently a member of State Assembly, he said.