26 Oct 2022, Edition - 2661, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Grand technical fest on the anvil

Covai Post Network

October 25, 2022

PSG College of Technology, an esteemed institution in India renowned for its academic excellence and integrity inaugurated IEEE Students Chapter 12951 in 1974. The dexterity of IEEE SC 12951 is reflected in its annual technical symposiums, which commenced in 2006. The two-day technical fest is set to happen on the 29th and 30th of October, 2022, attracting footfall of over 2,500 from over 100 prestigious Indian universities.

Perpetuating the 16-year legacy, the team has meticulously planned and executed every event for the participants to develop their technology quotient. SRiSHTi 2k22 awaits your participation in 5 Technical events, 6 Non-technical events, 3 Bot events, Hack-a-thon, Project Expo, 5 Workshops, and 5 Paper Presentations.

SRiSHTi 2k22 takes pride in partnering itself with Bosch Global Software Technologies and is delighted to announce BSGW as its Title Sponsor and Ganesh Electricals as the Co-Sponsor.

After all the groundwork on a plethora of possible and feasible events in the field of science and technology, isn’t it time to jump into an exciting realm of SRiSHTi where innovation, technology, and creative ideas thrive?

SRiSHTi 2k22 can no longer wait to witness your groundbreaking, cutting-edge technology ideations.

