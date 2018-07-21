Gurukulam model of education in AYUSH curriculum on the anvil

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: AYUSH has proposed to bring in new curriculum on the lines of Gurukula model of education, which will negate the inefficiency that has sneaked into its educational system, when it unscientifically mimicked western medical education, Secretary, Union Ministry of Ayush, Dr. Rajesh Kotecha said.

“The proposed curriculum in Ayurveda is expected to give strong foundations on AYUSH based approaches in management of health and wellness in upcoming physicians,” Kotecha said, while addressing the 75th anniversary of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (AVP) here recently.

He said that a multi-centric Clinical trial on Rheumatoid Arthritis will be funded by the Government, based on the pilot trial conducted by The Ayurvedic Trust here, a AVP release said on Saturday.

The trial was funded by National Institutes of Health, USA, he said and lauded the contributions made by AVP in the field of ayurveda

Ayurveda is an evidence-based medicine and there are plenty of evidences and anecdotal evidences are most important in Ayurveda considering the differences in approach of treatment, Kotecha said.

AVP group chairman Dr. P.R. Krishnakumar, who had pioneered the Gurukula Model of Education in Ayurveda said that these initiatives of Narendra Modi-led Government is going to bring AYUSH systems to the centre of Healthcare around the world.