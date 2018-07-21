  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
21 Jul 2018, Edition - 1103, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Africa on a four-nation visit seeking deeper military and economic ties
  • BJP conference on winning no-trust vote held by BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao
  • ‘This crime is unacceptable’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynching incident in Alwar
  • Number of girls in IITs distressingly low, this needs to increase: President Ram Nath Kovind
  • PM Narendra Modi said the NDA had the ‘confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India’
  • More than 500 DMK cadres were detained by police for showing black flag to Governor for conducting review meetings
Travel

Coimbatore

Gurukulam model of education in AYUSH curriculum on the anvil

Covai Post Network

July 21, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

COIMBATORE: AYUSH has proposed to bring in new curriculum on the lines of Gurukula model of education, which will negate the inefficiency that has sneaked into its educational system, when it unscientifically mimicked western medical education, Secretary, Union Ministry of Ayush, Dr. Rajesh Kotecha said.

“The proposed curriculum in Ayurveda is expected to give strong foundations on AYUSH based approaches in management of health and wellness in upcoming physicians,” Kotecha said, while addressing the 75th anniversary of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (AVP) here recently.

He said that a multi-centric Clinical trial on Rheumatoid Arthritis will be funded by the Government, based on the pilot trial conducted by The Ayurvedic Trust here, a AVP release said on Saturday.

The trial was funded by National Institutes of Health, USA, he said and lauded the contributions made by AVP in the field of ayurveda
Ayurveda is an evidence-based medicine and there are plenty of evidences and anecdotal evidences are most important in Ayurveda considering the differences in approach of treatment, Kotecha said.

AVP group chairman Dr. P.R. Krishnakumar, who had pioneered the Gurukula Model of Education in Ayurveda said that these initiatives of Narendra Modi-led Government is going to bring AYUSH systems to the centre of Healthcare around the world.

