05 Jul 2020, Edition - 1818, Sunday
Hang the guilty of rape and murder in public

Covai Post Network

July 4, 2020

Coimbatore : All India Mallar Awakening Federation Saturday sought a ‘public hanging’ to the culprit, who was arrested on charges of the brutal rape and murder of a 7-year old girl in Pudukkotai district in Tamil Nadu.

In a memorandum submitted to the district collector here, the federation president, Manuneethi Chozhan said that death sentence should be awarded and executed in public, which should be telecast.

This would act a deterrent and prevent such crime in future, as the incident has become a question mark on the protection and safety of
the girls and women alike, he said.

The girl was kidnapped and raped and murdered in Aranthangi and a flower seller was arrested under POCSO Act in this connection.

By hanging the guilty in public Tamil Nadu will become a model to others in the Country, he said.

