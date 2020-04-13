HDFC bank deploys Mobile ATM in Coimbatore to operate between 10 am to 5 pm

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore, Apr 13: HDFC Bank today deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to assist customers during the lock down in the city.

Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need to move out of their locality to withdraw cash and the city is the 4th place where HDFC Bank deployed its

Mobile ATM after successfully deploying across Mumbai, New Delhi and Allahabad.

The locations for deployment are being identified in consultation with all local municipal authorities across Coimbatore city and the first was deployed to cater to the need across Vadavalli, Navavoor Pirivu and IOB Colony Junction, a bank release said.

The mobile ATM will be open in each location for a specific period and cover cover 3-5 stops in a day between 10 am and 5 pm.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queueing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers at these Mobile ATMs.

“During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe. Our Mobile ATM facilities will help customers

and the general public get access to easy cash withdrawal and other facilities as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID19,” S Sampathkumar, Group Head – Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business

at HDFC Bank, said.