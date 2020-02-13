Headmaster booked under POCSO in Coimbatore, lodged in the jail.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 13 : A headmaster of an Government elementary school in Kattampatty in the rural limits, was Thursday arrested, after booking him under POCSO Act for allegedly misbehaving with girl students.

The parents of 11 students, studying in fourth and 5th standards, had complained about the deed of the Headmaster, 52-year old Makaliappan, by sexually harassing them. Makaliappan refused to meet the parents and got admitted to the hospital a few days ago and they staged a picketing seeking police to take action

against the headmaster, police said.

As the parents refused to move, police took seven persons in the van, even as Makaliappan had talked to mother of one of the students and expressed regrets for the behaviour, which he said was not with any sexual motive.

Even members of AIDWA and SFI had taken up the issue.

The parents lodged a complaint with Child Protection Unit in the district, who in turn filed a complaint with Negamam police station.Makaliappan was taken into custody in the early hours of Thursday and after booking cases under POCSO Act, he was produced before the Mahila Court and remanded and lodged in the Central jail.