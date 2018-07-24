Healthcare in India matches global quality, says US expert

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The healthcare in India was as good as anywhere in the world, a senior fellow of the Hoover Institute in Stanford University in the US, has said.

India was fast picking up with advanced technology in many fields in the healthcare sector, with procurement of new equipment, particularly MRI scanner, Dr Scott W Atlas, also a member of the working group on healthcare

Policy in the US, told reporters last night.

Atlas, here to address a workshop organised by city-based Sri Ramakrishna Hospital and GE Health Care, however said the major problem here was accessibility to treatment due to financial gap.

Though urban patients were capable of getting advance treatment, the case was not so with the people living in rural area, because of affordability, he said.

Atlas, who was the official ‘scanner’ to former US President Obama, also said India had succeeded in providing healthcare through telemedicine by which the gap was reduced.

The hospital has introduced the state-of the Art GE3T wide bore MRI Discovery MR7 into clinical operations, which produce extraordinary image quality without compromise.