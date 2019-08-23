  • Download mobile app
24 Aug 2019, Edition - 1502, Saturday
Coimbatore

High alert in city; no cause for panic, says top cop

Covai Post Network

August 23, 2019

Coimbatore : Though a high alert has been sounded across the district on intelligence reports of a gang of six terrorists sneaking into Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, police have not released any photographs said to be that of extremists, City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran said on Friday.

Nearly 2,000 police personnel had been deployed in and around the city and the Army and Air Force had been asked to be alert in the probability of a possible attack, he told mediapersons here.

Elaborate bundobust had been made at malls, temples and places of large public concentration, vehicle checks have been intensified and check-posts alerted to keep vigil.

There is no cause for panic, he said and sought to allay fears.

Based on a general information, a general alert had been sounded and 10 Quick Reaction Teams had been kept ready at strategic points, he said.

On photographs being circulated in social media and TV channels, Sumit said the department had not not issued any photograph of any suspect so far.

A report received on Thursday evening suggested that six Lashkar-e-Toiba extremists had entered Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka by sea route, which prompted the police to swing into action and sounded high alert.

However, police refused to divulge details of alert and pursuing it.

