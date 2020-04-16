Hindu Economic Forum aid for Covid 19 Pandemic

Covai Post Network

Combatore : The local chapter of the Hindu Economic Forum (HEF) has handed over the first consignment of its proposed one lakh washable, reusable face mask to be distributed among those workers in the front line of combating Coronavirus, to State Minister, S P Velumani.

The masks from export quality Performance Fabric will be distributed among the Police, Conservancy workers and other Frontline workers through Tamil Nadu Government, its secretary Palaniappan Shanmugham said in a release Thursday.

HEW is a Pan India Organisation with chapters in all major Indian cities and the Coimbatore chapter is headed by Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Managing Director Dr P R Krishnakumar Warrier.

During this current crisis, the chapter is running two Central kitchens in association with Sreevatsa Lunchbox and CMS Trust and serves 1,500 meals per day to migrants and needy people.

In association with the revenue authorities, the food will be served till the lock down is lifted and plans to distribute a total of 50,000 to 60,000 meals during this period, he said.