செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Sep 2018, Edition - 1149, Wednesday

Coimbatore

Hindu outfit seeks detailed investigation on the background of student

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2018

Coimbatore : Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) today sought a detailed investigation on the background of Lois Sophia, a research student, who raised slogans against BJP and its State president, Tamilisai Soundararajan during a flight journey.

Quoting reports, HMK President, Arjun Sampatha told reporters here that Sophia had tweeted even before boarding the flight that she will raise slogans, after knowing that Tamilisai was travelling in the flight.

Despite knowing that raising slogans inside the aircraft was a legal offence, the student studying in Canada, had deliberately created a scene with some motive, he said.

In view of this, a detailed investigation should be held with regard to her background and also the forces behind her, Arjun Sampath said.

Earlier, he paid floral tribute to freedom fighter, V O Chidambaranatham (VOC) Pillai by garlanding his statue of Central Jail premises and also the oil press pulled by him during the imprisonment there.

HMK has appealed to the Government to erect a statue for VOC in the city and rename the main Avanashi Road after him, Arjun Sampath said.

