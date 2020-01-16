Hirotec Group opens Rs.100 crore new stamping die tooling facility in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 16 : Hirotec Group Thursday inaugurated its new state-of the art Stamping die tooling facility here to meet the requirements of car manufacturers in India.

Built with an investment of Rs 35 crore for the infrastructure and Rs .65 crore on plant and machineries, the plant will start building sheet metal stamping dies for the indian market and will achieve an annual manufacturing capacity of 100 dies by 2025, the Group President, Nori Uno told reporters.

The company would invest Rs.140 crore over the next 10 years to meet the growing stamping die requirement of car manufacturers in India, Uno said.

When asked about the industrial climate in India he said that the investment in Coimbatore facility and also in 30 to 40 million Dollars in Mehsana unit in Gujarat was a clear indication that the company was

very confident of Indian market.

The new investments are being made to expand the group’s capabilities in India to address the growing requirements of the Indian automotive market, Hirotec US president and CEO Hirotech India,

Jim Toeniskoetter, said.

He also said that this manufacturing facility was to add more value to Indian customers supporting the existing Hemming and Assembly tooling solutions of Hirotec India.