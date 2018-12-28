HMK demands withdrawal of new TRAI rule

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Seeking to withdraw the new rule for DTH and Cable TV operators on selection of channels by TRAI, activists of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) Friday staged a demonstration in front of South Taluk Officer, carrying a few television sets.

The cable TV operators association has already petitioned the district collector to withdraw the new provision of selecting the channels considering the increased charges, which is coming into effect from next year.

The workers, led by HMK President, Arjun Sampath staged demonstration carrying television sets and claimed that the new option will lead to increase in the monthly charges upto Rs.500, which will affect to the people of all walks of life.