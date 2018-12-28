  • Download mobile app
28 Dec 2018, Edition - 1263, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Centre clears 10,000 crores Gaganyaan Project, to send India’s 1st manned flight to space by 2022
  • Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran’s New Year message to staff: 2019 will bring macro challenges
  • Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at ISRO, 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot
  • It should be investigated: Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP
  • Yogi Adityanath orders FIR against personal secretaries caught in sting operation
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; Session to begin on Monday
Travel

Coimbatore

HMK demands withdrawal of new TRAI rule

Covai Post Network

December 28, 2018

Coimbatore : Seeking to withdraw the new rule for DTH and Cable TV operators on selection of channels by TRAI, activists of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) Friday staged a demonstration in front of South Taluk Officer, carrying a few television sets.

The cable TV operators association has already petitioned the district collector to withdraw the new provision of selecting the channels considering the increased charges, which is coming into effect from next year.

The workers, led by HMK President, Arjun Sampath staged demonstration carrying television sets and claimed that the new option will lead to increase in the monthly charges upto Rs.500, which will affect to the people of all walks of life.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿