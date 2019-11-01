  • Download mobile app
01 Nov 2019
Coimbatore

Homage paid to veteran CPI leader Dasgupta in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

November 1, 2019

Coimbatore : Workers of CPI, CPIM, AITUC and CITU today paid floral tributes to veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta, who died yesterday.

Earlier, the party and union workers took out a procession from Chintamani to Jeeva Illam, covering nearly four Kms, as part of paying homage to the departed soul.

AITUC District Council president, R A Govindarajan, General secretary, C Thangavel, CITU district president, C Padmanabhan, HMS president R Rajamani, INTUC president, Balasundaram, MLF leader Shahjahan and Covai Mill Employees Union secretary C Sivasamy participated.

CPI district deputy secretary, R Devaraj, CPIM secretary, V Ramamurthy were also present.

