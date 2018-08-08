  • Download mobile app

  • Baramulla: 4 terrorists gunned down
  • Bihar Minister Manju Verma resigned following controversy over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case
  • Chhota Shakeel’s aide to be extradited from Thailand
  • 2 dead in stampede in Chennai
  • Ink attack on Muzaffarpur shelter home accused, Brijesh Thakur by a women from the crowd
  • The Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that Marina Beach will be DMK chief Karunanidhi’s resting place
  • Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan addresses the media from Rajaji Hall
  • PM Modi arrives in Chennai to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi
Homage to MK: DMK activists tonsure head

Covai Post Network

August 8, 2018

COIMBATORE: Six DMK activists on Wednesday paid homage to the party patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, by tonsuring their heads in two places in the city.

As part of a function organised by Muthamizh Kalaignar Manram to pay homage to the leader in Nanjundapuram, Manram Secretary Chittarasu, Nagarajan and Chandran tonsured their heads and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Karunanidhi.

Similarly, two drivers and a conductor, Kathan, Karuppaiah and Muthuswamy, working in Government bus also tonsured their heads near Goundanpalayam bus depot.

Meanwhile, a silent procession was organised in Udayampalayam, in which members of almost all political parties, social organisations and Tamil activists participated.

