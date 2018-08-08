Homage to MK: DMK activists tonsure head

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Six DMK activists on Wednesday paid homage to the party patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, by tonsuring their heads in two places in the city.

As part of a function organised by Muthamizh Kalaignar Manram to pay homage to the leader in Nanjundapuram, Manram Secretary Chittarasu, Nagarajan and Chandran tonsured their heads and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Karunanidhi.

Similarly, two drivers and a conductor, Kathan, Karuppaiah and Muthuswamy, working in Government bus also tonsured their heads near Goundanpalayam bus depot.

Meanwhile, a silent procession was organised in Udayampalayam, in which members of almost all political parties, social organisations and Tamil activists participated.