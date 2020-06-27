Hospital sealed, 33 new cases in Coimbatore taking total to 428

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore today reported 33 Covid-19 positive cases taking the total to 428, while Salem’s tally of cases went to 604 by adding 34 new

cases today, even as a hospital in Kuniyamuthur run by Puthiya Tamizakam President, Dr Krishnasamy was sealed as his doctor-wife tested positive. All the staff were

quarantined there and subjected to test the results of which will be known tomorrow. The way leading to the hospital from either side was blocked.

Of the 428 cases 173 were discharged in Coimbatore, with 249 under

treatment, whereas out of 604 cases till date, 230 were discharged and

364 patients undergoing treatment, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 139 flights from various destinations had landed in the city airport and of the 15,229 passengers checked, 98 had tested

positive.

While Nilgiris reported 10 new cases taking the total to 66, 22 were discharged. Meanwhile Tirupur’s total went up to 147 with 10, including an imported case reported today. 117 patients have recovered and discharged, 30 are undergoing treatment.

In Erode 14 new cases reported taking the total to 112 and 74 have been discharged while 35 are undergoing treatment.