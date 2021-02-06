  • Download mobile app
06 Feb 2021, Edition - 2034, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, will always remain part of state: Ajit Pawar
  • Farmers told to vacate Ghazipur protest site connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi
  • Delhi Police chief appreciates way the force handled violence during farmers’ tractor parade
Travel

Coimbatore

Hospital staff held for abetting suicide of colleague in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 6, 2021

Share

Three employees of Seethalakshmi Government Maternity Hospital at RS Puram were held on charges of abetting the suicide of a sanitary worker of the same hospital. A case was registered by the Kuniyamuthur police against the three under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

P Rangasamy, 38, a resident of BK Pudur near Kuniyamuthur, had consumed pesticide to kill himself on Wednesday. Before doing so, he had recorded a video in which he alleged that three persons working in the hospital – Solomon, Revathi and staff nurse Latha – had gotten him fired over fabricated charges.

This video evidence was also turned into the cops by Rangasamy’s daughter R Sangeetha, who lodged the police complaint.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿