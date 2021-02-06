Hospital staff held for abetting suicide of colleague in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Three employees of Seethalakshmi Government Maternity Hospital at RS Puram were held on charges of abetting the suicide of a sanitary worker of the same hospital. A case was registered by the Kuniyamuthur police against the three under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

P Rangasamy, 38, a resident of BK Pudur near Kuniyamuthur, had consumed pesticide to kill himself on Wednesday. Before doing so, he had recorded a video in which he alleged that three persons working in the hospital – Solomon, Revathi and staff nurse Latha – had gotten him fired over fabricated charges.

This video evidence was also turned into the cops by Rangasamy’s daughter R Sangeetha, who lodged the police complaint.