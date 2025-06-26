How to Connect with Anyone, Anywhere

Covai Post Network

a motivational and a memorable FACE2 FACE session were organized at Dr GRD School of Commerce and International Business, Dr.GRD College of Science. Ms.KERRIE PHIPPS is the guest for today’s FACE2FACE COMPASS programme, held on R.D Hall of our institution.

The “Face to Face” event at GRD College focused on the critical importance of human connection in an age often dominated by screens and superficial interactions. Kerrie Phipps guided the students through practical strategies and insights.

Connecting with People: Phipps emphasized the power of genuine interaction and the courage to initiate conversations. She likely shared anecdotes and practical tips on how to approach new people, break the ice, and create a welcoming atmosphere. Her philosophy revolves around the idea that “your world expands with every person you meet.”

Socializing Effectively: The session would have delved into the nuances of effective socialization, moving beyond small talk to foster deeper connections. This likely included advice on active listening, asking in sightful questions, and truly understanding others’ perspectives.

Overcoming the Fear of Talking to Strangers: A central theme in Kerrie Phipps’ work is encouraging people to “talk to strangers.” She champions the idea that simple greetings can lead to profound connections and opportunities. She would have addressed common anxieties associated with approaching unfamiliar individuals and provided actionable steps to build confidence in these interactions.

Building Authentic Relationships: Phipps’ expertise lies in helping people create connections that last and relationships that generate positive impacts. The event would have explored how to move beyond fleeting encounters to build a network of supportive and valuable relationships, both personally and professionally.

The guest spoke about the ASKING model

A- Awareness, Being Aware about how you feel and others. S- Start small – Connecting with people by starting small using words like “Hello”. K- Keep Going – Continuing the conversation with what’s easy for the other person to answer. I – Interest in others helps to bring out growth which is hidden inside us, through connections between people. N – Natural Confidence – Everyone must be naturally confident, as they aren’t required to fit in. The natural thought process of any one is they try to fit in somehow somewhere, but in reality they don’t need to fit in, to do anything. G – Gratitude – Being grateful about everything, no matter how small or big it is.

The guest focuses on the shared about her family and marriage. She spoke about her journey with pictures of her childhood and introduced her books and gave a scanner to connect with her in social media. Talked about how all the strangers are not bad and how do we talk to strangers and also taught about socializing with people and not be nervous about not being in that group and explained it with a demo act by calling up students on stage.

Kerrie Phipps acknowledges the role of social media in our lives; her core message emphasizes the importance of face-to-face interactions and genuine connection.

She champions using social media as a tool for good, but highlights the common pitfall of losing the ability to relate and connect in person due to over-reliance on digital platforms.

Her work provides a counterbalance to this trend, teaching individuals how to bridge the gap between online interactions and meaningful real-world relationships. She maintains an active presence on platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to share her insights and connect with her audience.

The event was organised by Organized by:Dr. K.K. Ramachandran, Vice Principal & Director, GRD School of Commerce and International Business,GRD Institute of Management.