HP introduces LaserJet Pro Multi-function-printers for affordable high-volume printing

Coimbatore – HP India today introduced a new range of LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 printers, offering high-quality yet cost-effective printing. With this, Indian businesses can experience improved printing, scanning, and copying capabilities, making it the ideal multi-function printer choice. Furthermore, the affordable, versatile, and easy-to-maintain LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 printers are aimed at improving the operational efficiency of the paid printout and the photocopy businesses.

Built with productivity and efficiency in mind, the series delivers fast printing up to 40 pages per minute, with the first printout time of under 6.3 seconds. They offer a robust paper capacity of up to 900 sheets, allowing businesses to focus on their core tasks without frequent interruptions for paper reloads. Equipped with automatic duplex printing and single-pass dual-side scanning functionality, minimizes paper usage, saves time, and lowers printing expenses. The new range of LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 comes in three variants including HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 dw (Duplex and Wireless), fdn (Fax, Duplex and Network), and fdw (Fax, Duplex and Wireless).

“We recognize that businesses need smart and affordable technology to grow efficiently, and we are committed to providing them with the tools they need to thrive. With this understanding, we proudly unveil the HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104, a printer range specifically tailored to cater to the diverse needs of Indian businesses. Our primary objective is to deliver high-quality, reliable printing, scanning, and copying solutions that go beyond mere functionality”, said Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market.

Powerful Performance and Seamless Operations

• Engineered for high-volume printing needs, the LaserJet Pro range delivers cost-effective mono printing with sharp text, bold blacks, and crisp graphics

• Boosts productivity and efficiency for work teams, ideal for up to 10 users

• Print speed of upto 40 pages per minute, while the enhanced workflow capabilities of HP Pro-class maximum deliver print speeds of up to 42 ppm for high-demand environments.

• The device has a duty cycle of 80,000 pages and has a toner yield of upto 9800 pages

• Effortless printing, scanning, copying, and faxing with the 50-page automatic document feeder (ADF) for hands-free productivity

• Three years of in-built warranty

Smart Printing Experience

• Superior wireless performance with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and the convenience of printing from anywhere with HP Roam-enabled capabilities

• Simplified setup, mobile print & scan coupled with Instant USB printing without PC drivers

• Equipped with HP Wolf Essential security

• Best-in-class HP Smart App with Smart Advance scanning features

Environmentally Conscious

• HP Eco-smart black toner for superior printing and up to 22% energy savings

• HP Auto On/Off Technology for convenient power management

• HP Planet Partners free collection service for eco-friendly toner recycling

Pricing and availability

HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104dw is priced at INR 43028

HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104 fdn is priced at INR 45717

HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104fdw is priced at INR 48407

Devices are available for sale via HP eStore and also via HP authorized partners.

For more information about the HP LaserJet Pro Portfolio of printers, visit Business Printers > Printers – Shop HP.com India