Hundreds of saplings set on fire in govt college, Tirupur; teacher swoons in shock

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a shocking incident, hundreds of saplings grown on the Chikkanna Government Arts College premises in Tirupur were found burnt in the early hours of Saturday.

Noticing the incident, a teacher, who is also NSS officer, who motivated the students to plant saplings to develop a Kalam Grove in the campus swooned, police said.

On hearing from the NSS students that hundreds of saplings , were set on afire by some miscreants, the teacher Mohan rushed to the college and could not control his emotions. He broke down and swooned.

Investigations are on to trace the culprits, they said.