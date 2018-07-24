  • Download mobile app

24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday

Coimbatore

Hunt on for Coimbatore hostel warden, owner for bid to lure women

Covai Post Network

July 24, 2018

Coimbatore : Police are on the lookout for a girls’ hostel warden for allegedly attempting to lure girls for consuming liquor and offering sexual favours.

According to police, Punita (32) was warden in a private hostel for girls run by one Jagannathan in Peelamedu, where nearly 180 working women were inmates.

Punita took five inmates to a hotel under the pretext of the birthday party of Jagannathan a couple of days ago.

She tried forcing them to consume liquor, which they refused. Besides, she asked the women to speak to Jagannathan through calls on Whatsapp and if they compromised they would not have to pay hostel fees, she told them. Also, he would give them anything they asked for.

The shocked women immediately returned and informed the fellow hostel mates, even as Punita reportedly threatened them of dire consequences if they leaked out the matter.

On information from their daughters, about 50 parents rushed to the hostel late last night and sought stringent action against the owner and warden.

Police, who arrived at the scene, heard the grievances and complaints about the two trying to lure the women to consume liquor and indulge in sexual activities.

A case has been registered against both, who are absconding, under Atrocities against Women Act and also threatening to murder. Three special teams have been formed to nab them, police added.

