Hykon’s New Range of Cost effective solar water heaters

Hykon India Ltd., one of the leading manufacturing and marketing company in the business domains of Power Electronics, Solar Water heaters, Lithium Ion Battery and Electric Vehicle business since 1991.

In 2023 Hykon is introducing a new range of cost-effective and high-quality models of Domestic Solar water heaters.

Hykon India Limited started as a small scale unit with 5 employees, is currently one of the leading manufacturing & marketing company in South India with more than 10 Lakhs of satisfied customers. During these 32 years, considering the ever changing customer needs, Hykon have been introduced many Quality products with Customer satisfaction in mind. Hykon have 3 Manufacturing units, an in-house DSIR Approved R&D Center and branches all over South India. Hykon is also known for the excellent aftersales Service team with more than 150 engineers. Today, the company boasts 24 hours service availability all around India with a well-established service centres.

Hykon is one of the first Companies who introduced solar water heaters to Indian market. From time to time we had come up with updated technologies of solar water heating which is suitable for Domestic, Industrial and Institutional usage. We have our own solar water heater manufacturing unit at Neelambur, Coimbatore with yearly manufacturing capacity of 46000 nos. of Water heaters from 100LPD to 1Lakh LPD

The new range of Hykon’s Pluto Plus’ Water heaters have a MRP of ₹15,970/-, (Including GST). These cost effective water heaters with the lowest price in the market are uncompromised in quality. As a company which is committed to quality and customer satisfaction we ensure every products goes through the same manufacturing process. These cost-effective and high-quality model of Domestic Solar water heaters are made with the same quality materials and upgraded manufacturing process at our company.

Here are just a few of the features of our new range of solar water heaters:

· Inner tanks are made using Weld-less technology which gives more life to the solar water heater, Less chance of pit corrosion – where water touches the welded area.

· High efficient Three-layer vacuum tubes collect more heat from the sun, even on cloudy days.

· Aluminum stand parts are corrosion-free and long-lasting.

· Multi-stage PUF filling technology provides superior insulation, keeping your water hot for longer.

· Our Premium model solar water heaters – Hykon Jupiter – have an inner tank made of Corrosion free single moulded poly propylene, which can be used with any type of water.

· These tanks can be used with water quality up to 2000PPM. Wherever water quality is questionable like tube well water, backwater area, sea shore areas, one can choose Hykon Jupiter.

The new Model Solar Water heaters are named viz Pluto, Moon, Jupiter and Turbo-D

· Free hot-water for 15-20 years

· Save money on your energy bills.

· Reduce your carbon footprint.

· Have hot water on demand, even when there’s a power outage.

· Improve the value of your home.

If you’re looking for a cost-effective and high-quality solar water heater, then look no further than

Hykon! Our new models are the perfect choice for any home.

Reach us on 9020 121 121 today to learn more about our new line of solar water heater and

to get an early bird Introductory Offer!