ICAR to build capacity of Agricultural Scientists on Writing Skills

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) will organize workshops to enhance the writing skills of agricultural scientists, Director , Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture, ICAR Dr S K Singh said today.

Launching the online version of Journal of Sugarcane Research (JSR) brought out by the Sugarcane Breeding Institute-based Society for Sugarcane Research and Development (SSRD) Singh stressed the need for training

scientists who spend most of their time writing, for journals and popular magazines, and grant applications.

Bringing out online versions of print journals is the order of the day as it increases the number of readers and therefore, the citations, he said.

He also said that within two years of launching the online versions, the citations of papers published in the Indian Journal of Animal Sciences and Indian Journal of Agricultural Sciences had increased significantly.

Dr. Bakshi Ram, President, SSRD and Director of ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute in his address, appreciated the Editorial Board of JSR for their tireless efforts in publishing the issues on time and making the journal up-to-date with no pending issues.

He also informed that the best research papers published in JSR will be hounoured from 2020, which would encourage scientists to contribute quality research papers to the journal.