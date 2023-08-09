ICICI Bank opens a new branch in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore: ICICI Bank has set up a new branch at Peelamedu in Coimbatore. This is the 29th branch of the Bank in the city. Housed at Mayflower Signature, the branch has an ATM cum Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to the customers round the clock.

Shri. T. Rajkumar, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry and Director of Sakthi Group of Companies inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans– business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, and gold loan– along with card services. The

branch also offers banking services to NRI customers. It also provides locker facility at

its premises. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The Bank has a wide network of 590 branches and about 1,930 ATMs in Tamil Nadu.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of

branches, ATMs, call centres, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.