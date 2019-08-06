  • Download mobile app
06 Aug 2019
Coimbatore

Illegal online lottery racket busted at Annur

Covai Post Network

August 6, 2019

Coimbatore : Rural police on Tuesday unearthed an illegal online lottery racket and arrested 13 persons in this connection at Annur in the district.

On a specific information, a police team led by Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar carried out a raid at a shop at Chellapalayam at Annur, 35 km from here and found customers were given three-number online lottery, selected by them, banned in Tamil Nadu, using three wireless portable printers. Police also seized 22 mobile phones,10 two-wheelers, a tempo and Rs 1.06 lakh cash.

Such raids against banned online lottery would continue, they said.

