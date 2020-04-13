Illicit liquor, spirit seized, five arrested in Ooty

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : Five persons were arrested early Monday and 116 litres of illicit liquor and 10 litres of spirit seized from their possession,

at Kinnakorai on Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border.

Based on a specific information that illicit liquor being brewed in the area coming under Manjoor limits in Nilgiris district, a team of police

led by a woman inspector raided the place.

They seized the illicit liquor and spirit and other materials required for brewing and arrested five persons, police said.

The demand for illicit liquor was increasing following closure of Government run Tasmac liquor outlets, particularly the border areas.

Cases under various sections, including Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act read with IPC 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) against them, who were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, they said.