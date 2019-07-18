Impersonators rob Rs 13L from two Kerala youths

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police are on the hunt for a five-member gang, who took away Rs 13 lakh from two persons hailing from Kerala after impersonating as officials from Anti Corruption Bureau.

The duo, Abhinesh and Naushad, from Thalassery had come by to the city to purchase gold ornaments and were waylaid by persons in two cars yesterday, police said.

Introducing themselves as officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Department, they searched the car and took away Rs 13 lakh from the vehicle

and asked the two to come to their place and collect the money after producing proper documents.

Realising that they were cheated, the duo lodged a complaint at the nearest police station and realised that there was no offical search.

Police registered a case and are monitoring CCTV footages in the area.