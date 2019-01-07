  • Download mobile app
07 Jan 2019, Edition - 1273, Monday
Travel

Coimbatore

In a highway robbery Rs.98 lakh worth jewellery of Kalyan Jewellers looted

Covai Post Network

January 7, 2019

Coimbatore : In major daylight highway robbery, Rs.98 lakh worth gold and silver jewelley belonging to Kalyan jewellers were looted, along with the vehicle, near a petrol pump at K K Chavadi on the outskirts.

According to police, the vehicle carrying the jewellery belonging to Kalyan Jewellers was coming from Thrissur in Kerala, with two other vehicles tailing it.

When the vehicles reached a petrol pump at Chavadi at 11.30 AM, the vehicle with the jewellery was surrounded by two vehicles and the drivers were pulled down and the offenders drove away in the vehicle, police, based on the complaint by the Jewellers said.

The jewellery, comprising gold and silver ornaments, were being transported with all required documents and was valued at Rs 98.05 lakhs, they said.

The company officials in a statement said that steps have been taken to lodge claim with the insurance company and
complaints have been lodged with police officials in both Kerala (Palakkad) and Tamil Nadu (Chavadi).

All necessary information has been provided to the authorities to enable swift action and recovery of the jewellery, Kalyan Jewellers, Chairman and Managing Director, T S Kalyanaraan said in a statement.

