Industries seek three months’ time to pay EB bills

With Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) issuing notices tor the industries to pay the bills by today, Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, requested the district collector for a three month’s moratorium and not to disconnect power of those who failed to pay the charges.

In a petition submitted to the collector, K Rajamani, the Federation said considering the situation, the industries should be given three months’ time to pay the charges.

They also requested not to disconnect the power supply of the industries, who failed to pay the electricity bills by the deadline June 15).

Tamil Nadu Associations of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises President J James said that the federation has already met Electricity Minister, P Thangamani in the first week of this month and also Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani and put forward the problem, which they said will be taken up with Chief Minister.

However, TNEB has issued notices to the industries to pay the bills by June 15 (today), which was not possible for the industries in view of the prevailing condition, he said.